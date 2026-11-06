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Volleyball Closes Regular Season Against Shaw
7 days ago
OXFORD, Pa. — Elise Carter (Smyrna, DE/Smyrna HS) led Lincoln University (Pa.) with eight kills, and Charly Manley (Upper Marlboro, MD/Frederick Douglass HS) recorded 16 assists and nine digs as the Lions closed their regular season with a 3–0 loss to Shaw University in CIAA volleyball action Thursday evening at Oxford High School. The Lady Bears took the match 25–8, 25–23 and 25–18. After Shaw hit .464 to take the opening set, Lincoln responded with 11 kills and a .161 hitting percentage in the second. The Lions led 18–15 before Shaw went on a 7–0 run fueled by four Mary Barnes service aces. Lincoln answered with four straight points to tie the set at 23, getting a kill from Audreynette Lydgate (Bowie, MD/Charles Herbert Flowers HS) and back-to-back aces from Amira Billingsley (Glen Burnie, MD/) during the run. Kamaria Sanders and Leana Gould delivered consecutive kills to give Shaw the set.
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