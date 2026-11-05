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This Wisconsin park near Crivitz has glacier-carved granite and almost no crowds
By Leo Heit,4 days ago
Governor Thompson State Park sits about 15 miles northwest of Crivitz in Marinette County, Wisconsin, and you can feel the distance from everything the moment you pull in. The park spreads across more than 2,800 acres of thick forest, clear lakes, and undeveloped shoreline. Two small lakes and a long stretch of reservoir water anchor the land.
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