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Humboldt County officials urge residents to prepare for El Niño flooding risk
By Veonna King,8 days ago
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. — With El Niño conditions expected to bring wetter weather and potentially more intense storms to Northern California, Humboldt County emergency officials are urging residents to prepare now for possible winter flooding and related hazards. The Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services is hosting community...
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