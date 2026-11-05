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Sienna Miller, 44, just made ‘XERF face’ the ultimate youthful skin goal
By Jenna Waggitt,4 days ago
Just five months after welcoming her daughter, Sienna Miller appears to be taking sleepless nights in her stride. Her skin has been glowing on the red carpet recently and her facialist, Shane Cooper, has given Good Housekeeping an exclusive insight into their sessions with XERF – the trending treatment that he says leaves Sienna's skin ‘looking effortlessly radiant’.