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New Oklahoma schools chief preparing for ‘behemoth’ challenge of education turnaround
6 days ago
OKLAHOMA CITY — The work of Oklahoma's top education official has already begun for state Superintendent-elect Robert Franklin. By late Wednesday afternoon, not even 24 hours since being elected Tuesday, the longtime educator from Sand Springs had spoken with a local district superintendent about preparations for the state's new literacy law and exchanged messages with Gov.-elect Mike Mazzei, all amidst a marathon of media interviews.