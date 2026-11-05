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Driving Innovation: Partnership Brings Autonomous Truck “Smart Feeding” to University of Nebraska
6 days ago
A recent partnership brought "smart feeding" to the Klostermann Feedlot Innovation Center (KFIC) at the University of Nebraska Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension and Education Center (ENREEC) near Mead. Through collaboration with the Nebraska-based company ALA Engineering, the university integrated of autonomous feeding truck use into the feedlot. The technology aims at boosting feeding efficiency and tackling the issue of a limited workforce.