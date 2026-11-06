undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Go onto the roof where suspected Learjet wreckage landed, damaging a West Palm Beach triplex. Meanwhile, new video shows NTSB investigators recovering pieces of the plane from the crash crater.
8 days ago
New video shows investigators painstakingly retrieving pieces of a Learjet from the enormous crater left behind when the aircraft crashed onto a roadway in Florida on Sunday, killing all nine people aboard. NTSB confirmed they found a portion of one engine, and debris has been found away from the impact...