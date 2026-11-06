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Georgetown marks end of election season with Return Day
By Adriana Myers,8 days ago
GEORGETOWN, Del. - Horses, carriages and crowds filled the streets of Georgetown Thursday as Delaware's unique post-election tradition returned for its 214th year. Return Day brings together winning and losing candidates, political party leaders and community members just days after Election Day, celebrating the end of another campaign season with a message of unity.