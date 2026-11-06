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Welch, son of Proviso, will not seek re-election as House Speaker
By Bill Dwyer,8 days ago
Embattled Illinois House Speaker Chris Welch bowed to cold political arithmetic Thursday evening and announced he will not seek the speakership in the next general assembly. . Welch’s decision came amidst a growing uprising against Welch’s questionable handling of House issues, and deepening dissatisfaction with his rigid management style, among other...