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$3 Million Georgia O’Keeffe Found in East Village Coat Closet Heads to Auction
By News Desk,7 days ago
An early Georgia O’Keeffe work discovered in a closet in Manhattan’s East Village in 2022 is bound for the auction block. O’Keeffe’s Near Abiquiu, New Mexico I, 1930, is estimated to get $3 million at Christie’s November 17 evening sale in New York. The painting is thought to be the first in a series of three depicting New Mexico’s Lobo peak: The second is held by the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, and the third is in a private collection.