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Murfreesboro Business Buzz: Little Hats, King 7, Island & States, Buc-ee’s, Ivy on Spring, UFC Gym, Twinning Station, Habitat Restore and More
By Delores Elliott,7 days ago
Vui’s Kitchen’s has closed its Murfreesboro location at 4310 Veterans Pkwy. after only seven months of operation. Its Franklin and Nashville locations remain open as of now. The space, located next to Waldo’s Chicken & Beer, will soon house Little Hats Italian Market, which offers a variety of...