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Helen L. Wilson
By Cass County Communication Network,8 days ago
Last Updated on November 5, 2026 by Cass County Communication Network. Helen L. Wilson, 99, passed away at her home on Monday, November 2, 2026. She was born in Logansport on September 18, 1927, She was the daughter of the late Victor and Ethel (Cunningham) Willy. On February 24, 1946, in Logansport she married Robert C. Wilson who preceded her in death on September 27, 2017.