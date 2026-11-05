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Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme reunite for a 'weirder, sluttier' holiday show
By Ricky Cornish,5 days ago
This story originally appeared on Out. Halloween is over, so that means two of our favorite holiday queens are ready to maximize their joint slay once again. RuPaul's Drag Race icons Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme are reuniting for The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show as they spread their witty, comical, and crucial holiday cheer to close out 2026.