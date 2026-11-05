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Alpha Governance PBC Rings the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell
6 days ago
Alpha Governance PBC (Alpha), a leading provider of independent AI governance intelligence, visits the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square. The ceremony precedes Alpha's Agentic Economy Summit on November 6 at Nasdaq, bringing together board directors, C-suite executives, investors, and technology leaders to explore the future of business, leadership, and governance in the age of AI. In honor of the occasion, Steven Wolfe Pereira, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Alpha Governance PBC, rings the Nasdaq Closing Bell.