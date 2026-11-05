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Hilton Rings the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell
4 days ago
Hilton (Nasdaq: HLT), a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 28 world-class brands comprising more than 9,600 properties and over 1.4 million rooms worldwide, rings the Opening Bell to celebrate its first day of trading at Nasdaq. The event marks the latest milestone in Hilton’s evolution as an innovative, fast-growing, and capital-efficient hospitality leader.