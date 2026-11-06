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Suspect Dead Following Officer-Involved Shooting in Deming; State Police Investigating
By John Krehbiel,8 days ago
DEMING – New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting involving the Deming Police Department following a homicide reported Thursday, November 5, in Deming. According to an initial statement released by New Mexico State Police, the incident occurred on East Spruce Street and stemmed from a homicide...