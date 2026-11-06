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Cleared: U.S. 12 reopens following dual crashes between Touchet and Wallula
By Dan Thesman,8 days ago
WALLA WALLA COUNTY — A suspected DUI rollover crash and a subsequent collision involving a patrol car shut down a section of U.S 12 on Thursday, snarling regional traffic. The initial crash occurred around 4:08 p.m. at milepost 312 near Oasis Road, about 22 miles west of Walla Walla, according to the Washington State Patrol. Troopers said a westbound 1997 Honda CR-V driven by Gabriel Herrera Morelos, 38, of Pasco, crossed the centerline and struck an eastbound 2019 GMC Sierra driven by Nychal R. Gritz, 30, of Hermiston. Both totaled vehicles rolled over.
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