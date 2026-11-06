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Targeted ImmunoPET Scan Detects Multiple Myeloma Missed by Standard PET/CT
8 days ago
Multiple myeloma is a blood cancer that develops in the bone marrow and can affect multiple sites throughout the body. More... Standard imaging and blood tests may miss areas of active disease, potentially complicating diagnosis, treatment selection, and post-treatment assessment. This is particularly important when residual disease persists despite otherwise negative findings. Researchers have now developed a targeted immuno-positron emission tomography scan designed to detect myeloma that may be missed by standard testing.