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Paper-Based Patch Integrates Sweat Sensors and Drug-Delivery Microneedles
8 days ago
Wearable health-monitoring patches can support personalized care, but many conventional substrates limit airflow during extended use. More... Poor breathability can trap sweat and cause skin discomfort. It can also reduce the reliability of sweat collection for biochemical monitoring. To help address this challenge, researchers have developed a breathable paper-based patch that combines sensing and potential drug delivery.