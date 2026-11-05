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Hunt Gunman in Jewelry Heist, Attack
By Editorials,3 days ago
Police are continuing their search for a gunman who made- off with nearly $3,000 in jewelry during an early morning robbery in East Elmhurst on Oct. 3., the NYPD said. Cops said the 21-year-old victim was in the vicinity of 92nd Street and 25th Ave. in East Elmhurst just before 1:30 a.m. when she was accosted from behind by a man who flashed a firearm and forcibly removed more than $3,000 in jewelry.