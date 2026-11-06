undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Paroled Oakland Rapist Allegedly Stabbed Woman in Front of Her Son
By Eileen Vargas,8 days ago
Gregory Mars, a 45-year-old Oakland man convicted of rape in 2009, is accused of attacking two women in September. In one incident, a woman said he knocked her down and stabbed her in the shoulder while her 10-year-old son was present. Mars was paroled from New Folsom Prison in Represa in March and is being held without bail at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.
24