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Chevron Says Flare Glitch Released 34,000 Pounds of Hydrogen Sulfide Over Richmond
By Nina Singh-Hudson,8 days ago
San Francisco City Hall Plaza — San Francisco Weather Landmark Backdrop. Chevron says it has pinpointed what caused the rotten-egg stench that blanketed Richmond and San Pablo two weeks ago: a section of its flare system that had been shut down for maintenance instead leaked a mixture of hydrogen sulfide and ammonia into the air for roughly 42 hours. The company estimates about 33,900 pounds of hydrogen sulfide and 1,620 pounds of ammonia escaped before the release was stopped.