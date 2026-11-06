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Jason Kelce refutes rumor that Eagles players wanted Jeff Stoutland out of Philly
By Alexis Chassen,8 days ago
The former Eagles center wouldn’t let the players take the heat for a decision made by the organization. The Eagles run game and offensive line have struggled this season, and as we approach Week 9, and as Nick Sirianni begins to field questions about getting rid of legendary OL coach Jeff Stoutland, rumors about Stout’s departure sprouted up online. According to a report citing an unnamed source, suggested Stoutland not returning to the Eagles was not just an organization decision, but something players requested, as well.