undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Revolution Wind is now the biggest New England offshore wind farm to get fully up and running
By Miriam Wasser,8 days ago
Revolution Wind is officially the first large-scale offshore wind project to be fully operational in the U.S. With 65 turbines, the project off the coast of Rhode Island and southeast Massachusetts is capable of generating 704 megawatts, which is about the amount of electricity needed to power 350,000 homes. Two...
2