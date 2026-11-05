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At inaugural WIRED World Fair, tech takes the stage and experiences bring it to life
By Nancy Dahlberg,6 days ago
WIRED chose Miami for its inaugural marquee event, and it didn’t want it to be a traditional tech conference, said Katie Drummond, WIRED’s global editorial director. “Candidly, we think they are mostly very boring. We wanted to create something that felt more like a futuristic carnival, where the stories that we tell at Wired and the technologies that we cover come to life,” she said. “At WIRED, we spend a lot of time thinking about the technologies shaping our reality, the ideas shaping what’s to come, and the extraordinary people building that future.”