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AI shares sink after blue wave
By Rafael Nam,7 days ago
Rafael Nam is NPR's senior business editor. Nam is an experienced financial correspondent and editor with over two decades of experience. He has been with NPR since 2020. He spent the bulk of his career for Reuters in Asia, starting as a stock market correspondent in Seoul, South Korea, and then moving on to Hong Kong to cover investment banking, where he often broke news on major deals. He also helped launch an online financial video unit, serving as an anchor and analyst.
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