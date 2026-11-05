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Looking to Shake Up Your Home Styling? 6 Tips to Transform Your Space
4 days ago
Your home can look perfectly fine – objectively beautiful, even – and still feel somehow wrong. Like there’s something missing, or conversely, like there are too many things crowding the room. If you’re nodding along, know that while a few cushions and plants can help, the real change comes from actually fixing the things that affect how you use and experience space.