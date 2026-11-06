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Don't buy the Duo—here's what Apple doesn't get about how to make a good foldable
By Bertel King,8 days ago
As someone who loves foldable phones, I’m happy the iPhone Duo exists. Apple’s first foldable phone has brought a lot of excitement and attention to a device category that, despite being around for nearly a decade, most people haven’t experienced. There are many now asking themselves if the iPhone Duo should be their first foldable phone — that answer, sadly, is no.