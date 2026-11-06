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Kennewick Breaks Ground on $48M VA Clinic to Serve 9,000 Veterans
By Aisha Mahmoud,8 days ago
Veterans in the Tri-Cities got a long-awaited sign of progress earlier Thursday as officials broke ground on a new VA outpatient clinic in Kennewick’s Southridge area, across from Trios Health. The ceremony was held at the future clinic site, 3811 Plaza Way, on nearly 12 acres of land that will eventually house a facility far larger than the cramped Richland clinic veterans currently rely on.
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