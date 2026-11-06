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Orangeburg County inmate detainee starts 2 fires, throws ‘yellow substance’ on officers
By Staff,8 days ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office reported an inmate set multiple fires at the Orangeburg County Detention Center on Oct. 23. Yo’Quan Summers was charged by law enforcement with property damage, two counts of second-degree arson, and throwing bodily fluids as a prisoner on an officer, corrections employee or visitor.