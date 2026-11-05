undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Jeff Hafley Praises Lions, Addresses Dolphins Struggles
7 days ago
Jeff Hafley Praises Lions, Addresses Dolphins’ Struggles. Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley spoke with reporters Thursday as his team prepares for a difficult matchup against Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions. Hafley discussed the challenge of facing Detroit’s explosive offense, Miami’s defensive struggles, Malik Willis’s development, and the progress of several young players on the roster.