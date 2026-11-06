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$50M retail development bringing new businesses and jobs to Crossville
8 days ago
Big changes are coming to Crossville as a new $50 million retail development is expected to bring more shopping options, restaurants and jobs to Cumberland County. Crossville Commons will be a 180,000-square-foot development located off Interstate 40 at the same exit as Buc-ee's. City leaders say it will be Crossville's largest retail investment in more than 30 years.
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