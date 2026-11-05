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State of Emergency declared for North Georgia after a record high crest of the Toccoa River caused catastrophic flooding—A mandatory curfew in place in McCaysville until further notice
By Susan Swavely,8 days ago
I’ve declared a state of emergency for Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, and Union Counties following the flash flood emergencies that occurred overnight. As emergency personnel continue to respond, this will ensure all necessary resources are available to assist these communities impacted by the flooding. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution,. Emergency...