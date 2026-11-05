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16-Year-Old Arrested in Connection with 2025 Double Homicide in Dorchester
By Maureen Dahill,6 days ago
Investigation Update: At approximately 1:50 PM on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, officers assigned to the Boston Police Fugitive Unit, assisted by members of the US Marshals Service, Massachusetts State Police, and Foxborough Police Department arrested a 16-year-old male, of Foxborough, in the area of Community Way in Foxborough. The suspect was taken into custody by virtue of an outstanding arrest warrant issued out of Suffolk Superior Court for two counts of Murder and one count of Carrying a Firearm without a License Second Offense.
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