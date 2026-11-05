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How Does a Child’s Preference Affect Visitation?
7 days ago
Understand how a child’s preference affects visitation rights and what factors courts consider in such unique situations. How Does a Child’s Preference Affect Visitation?. About one in four children under the age of 21 lived with only one parent in 2022, according to the United States Census Bureau. Many of these children follow a visitation schedule with the other parent, and some have stronger feelings for one parent.