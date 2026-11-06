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Equipment Equipping, Transfer, and Armory System Guide | How to Use, Precautions, and Steps
By Illwoo "Sarro" Jung,8 days ago
Used to extract registered gear by paying materials and costs, or to swap currently equipped gear. Open via the Armory button in the inventory or through the ESC menu. Check the 'Auto Armory Registration' setting on the Armory registration screen. When enabled, duplicate gear obtained from dungeons will be automatically...