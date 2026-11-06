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What the PGA Tour does with Bryson DeChambeau will show what it learned from its war with LIV Golf
By Joel Beall,8 days ago
Sun City sits more than 9,000 miles from Bryson DeChambeau’s Grapevine, Texas, mansion. That’s how far he’ll need to travel to find a home. DeChambeau’s scheduled to play in the Nedbank Golf Challenge next month, his first regular DP World Tour appearance in almost six seasons. It’s an odd stop for the most popular man in golf to start whatever comes next. For now it’s all he’s got. LIV Golf died under the fluorescent lights of a New Jersey bankruptcy court Thursday, and with it went the one league that made DeChambeau’s rejuvenated career and brand— and perhaps the man himself—possible. As Phil Mickelson receded into the shadows, DeChambeau became LIV’s most vocal evangelist, telling anyone who would listen that the next iteration could work, could make money, could deliver on the promises the first LIV didn’t come close to fulfilling. Then the signing deadline came, was extended and extended again. LIV and its would-be investor partner never got close to what they needed to keep going, and DeChambeau reportedly never signed.