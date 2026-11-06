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Reactions: OA’s impact on Princeton alumni
8 days ago
Last week, the University announced sweeping changes to first-year Orientation, moving small-group experiences like Outdoor Action to fall break. Throughout the program’s 50 year history, OA has made large impacts on the lives of many alumni — more than 25,000 Princeton students have been on an orientation trip since the program’s pilot in 1973. In this set of Reactions, Daily Princetonian Opinion editors asked alumni from different generations about their experiences in OA, and their perspectives on the announced changes.