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ArcStation – Quick Setup Guide
By Bob,6 days ago
I wanted to demonstrate how easy it is to install the ArcStation optical drive emulator, so I posted a “quick install” livestream. Hardware installation took less than ten minutes! And the rest of the time was just spent showing SD card setup, as well as getting cheats and cover art working. I also showed how to update the firmware and demo’d multi-disc and multi-region games. While my original livestream was a lot more thorough, this one is all you’d need to get started. More info below the links: