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MLW Fusion results (11/5): Vetter’s review of the MLW SuperFight go-home show featuring Killer Kross vs. Donovan Dijak for the MLW Championship, Big Damo vs. Oddyssey in an Opera Cup match
8 days ago
MLW Fusion (Episode 220) Taped June 12, 2026, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at 2300 Arena. Streamed November 5, 2026, on Tubi (Saturdays on MLW’s YouTube Channel and Veeps) Tubi lists this episode as “Season 8, Episode 26.” This is the fourth episode from the taping at the 2300 Arena. Joe Dombrowski and Tom Lawlor provided commentary. Austin Aries joined them for the main event. I’ll reiterate that the production quality of MLW has never been better than the tapings throughout 2026.