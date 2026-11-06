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H-2A Milestone Sparks Urgent Push To Transform Farm Labor
By Christina Herrick,8 days ago
The H-2A guest worker visa program was codified via the Immigration Reform and Control Act (IRCA) on Nov. 6, 1986. In honor of the program’s 40th anniversary, “The Packer Podcast” hosted a special episode featuring Lynn Jacquez, principal at CJ Lake; John Hollay, president and CEO of the National Council of Agricultural Employers; and Samantha Ayoub, director of workforce and business policy for the International Fresh Produce Association.