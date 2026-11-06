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New Capitol Hill Spot RUAM Skips Pad Thai, Bets Big on Thai Noodle Soups
By Nicole Black,8 days ago
There is a new Thai restaurant on Capitol Hill that will not serve you pad thai, and it will not apologize for it. RUAM, which opened at 340 15th Ave E in the space once occupied by Bites of Bangkok, has built its entire menu around noodle soups, dry noodles, and rice bowls, leaving the dish most Americans associate with Thai food off the table entirely.