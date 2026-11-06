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Jackson Hearing Aid Shop Owner, 66, Accused Of Bilking Elderly Client Out Of $100K
By Sarah Hernandez,7 days ago
Amador County officials allege that Gregory Brotherton, 66, owner of Posey's Hearing Aids in Jackson, obtained a loan from an elderly client and did not repay it. Brotherton was booked into county jail on felony charges that include elder abuse and theft by false pretenses; officials say the client was left more than $100,000 out.