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Paradise marks 8 years since Camp Fire with big progress
8 days ago
8 years after the Camp Fire destroyed much of Paradise, the town has repaved 93 miles of roads, installed 21 emergency sirens, and removed thousands of damaged trees — but the population is still less than half of what it was before the fire. For survivors like Patty Diridoni, who rebuilt and stayed, the road to recovery has been long, and work like a new sewer system expected to be completed in 2030 shows there is still more ahead.
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