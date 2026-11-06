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Yuba City man arrested after authorities find AR-15 rifle during service of search warrants
8 days ago
Hector Castaneda, who authorities say is a convicted felon, was booked into the Sutter County Jail on suspicion of illegally possessing a firearm, possessing an assault weapon, and ammunition. Tags. Coveringcalifornia. A Yuba City convicted felon, Hector Castaneda, was arrested after investigators seized an AR-15 rifle and ammunition from two...
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