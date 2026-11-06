undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
3-Year Former Dolphins Wideout Getting Looks From the Giants
By Daniel Arwas,8 days ago
The Miami Dolphins rank 30th in the league in passing offense. Something that, considering the Dolphins don’t have a true WR1 or WR2, is actually borderline impressive. Whilst they continue on with their large cast of young options at the position including Malik Washington, Chris Bell, Caleb Douglas and Kevin Coleman Sr., one familiar face at the position could be returning to the league.