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AFC Rumblings: Ravens, Henry, Colts, Taylor, Chargers, Raiders
By Connor Byrne,8 days ago
Ravens running back Derrick Henry came up as a possible trade candidate earlier this week, but the team does not plan to move him before Tuesday’s trade deadline, James Palmer of Amazon reports. The Ravens would rather “remain competitive,” per Palmer, which doesn’t come as a surprise. After all, in an effort to keep their season afloat in the wake of long-term injuries to quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley, they are going to acquire Jacoby Brissett from the Cardinals. Brissett could start for the Ravens in Week 10, but undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano is at the controls against the Jaguars on Thursday. Even if Baltimore loses its fourth in a row and falls to 4-5 in Week 9, it looks as if Henry and other potential trade chips will stay put. The four-time All-Pro still has another season left on his two-year, $30MM contract.