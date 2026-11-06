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USC names Leadership and Service Center after former Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin
By Alyse Rhue,8 days ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The University of South Carolina named its Leadership and Service Center after former Columbia Mayor Stephen K. Benjamin in honor of his commitment to public service and student leadership. The Stephen K. Benjamin Leadership and Service Center, located inside the Russell House University Union, supports...
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