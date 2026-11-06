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Long-time Arlington tattoo and piercing shop gets spooky for food donations
By Mica Magday,8 days ago
If you walked by the Chosen One Ink piercing and tattoo shop in October, you may have heard frantic screams, chainsaws and table smashing. These weren’t the sounds from a new piercing or tattoo technique, but rather an annual haunted house event the 16-year-old Arlington tattoo studio hosts for the community to collect canned goods for its neighbor, Mission Arlington.
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