undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Is it too soon to celebrate Christmas?
By Lauren Maxwell,8 days ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - If you’ve been shopping lately, you’ve no doubt noticed; Halloween may be barely over, but Christmas is already on the shelves. At Anchorage’s Ace Hardware on Jewel Lake Road, the large holiday display, merchandise and Christmas decorations have been up for about two weeks. Store manager Chelsea Agnew said the goal every year is to get it up by Halloween.